Primech Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:PMEC) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 8th

Primech’s (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 8th. Primech had issued 3,050,000 shares in its IPO on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $12,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Primech’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Primech Price Performance
Primech stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Primech has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.18.
Primech Company Profile
