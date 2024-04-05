Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,987. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.02 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.