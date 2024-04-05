Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,270,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,942,000 after acquiring an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,651,252. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.