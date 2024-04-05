Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 175.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 86,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,220. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

