Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.41. The company had a trading volume of 156,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,399. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average is $192.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

