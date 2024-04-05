Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 555,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

