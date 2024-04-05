Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

