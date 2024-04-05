Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.89. 306,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.67 and its 200-day moving average is $412.55. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

