Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 25 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.50. 82,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,124. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.82.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

