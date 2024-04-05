Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.26. 650,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

