Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,582 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. 2,156,037 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

