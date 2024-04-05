Private Trust Co. NA Sells 264 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

ADI traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.10. 383,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,832. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,137,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

