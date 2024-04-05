PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $47.76. Approximately 90,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 483,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

PRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.01.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $263,242.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,606.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $6,153,402. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Amundi purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

