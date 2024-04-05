Progressive’s (PGR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $209.26 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.