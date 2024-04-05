Prom (PROM) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Prom has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $239.88 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $13.14 or 0.00019746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.44085867 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,863,115.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

