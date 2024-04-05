ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

