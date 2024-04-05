ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 415,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,491,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $912.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

