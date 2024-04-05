ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

