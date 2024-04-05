ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.60. 98,758,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 131,459,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,428,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

