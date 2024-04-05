PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.53.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of PTCT opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
