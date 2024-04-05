PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,237 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $64,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,891.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,207 shares of company stock valued at $562,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.