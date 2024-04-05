PTC’s (PTC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.27.

PTC stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

