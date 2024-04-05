Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Insider Buys £28,750 in Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Robert Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($36,090.89).

Public Policy Stock Up 2.6 %

LON:PPHC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.48). 8,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,462. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.68. The company has a market cap of £136.09 million, a PE ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Public Policy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Public Policy’s payout ratio is presently -11,000.00%.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

