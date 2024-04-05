Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 1.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.30. 488,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,873,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 310.96, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

