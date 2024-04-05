Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

SWN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 9,729,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

