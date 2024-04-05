Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issued By Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

