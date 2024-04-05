Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Issued By Capital One Financial

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $563.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -69.88%.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

