Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Berry has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 2,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,195 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Berry by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 988,653 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berry by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,528,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 882,441 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 538,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.