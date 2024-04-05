Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Lowered by Zacks Research (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.77.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$98.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$85.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$80.61. The company has a market cap of C$52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.