Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Mizuho raised their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $52.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

