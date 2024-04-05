Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,740 shares in the company, valued at $89,477,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock worth $8,987,931. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $40,962,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,826,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.