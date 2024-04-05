Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Organigram Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organigram by 362.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Organigram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Organigram by 569.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,377 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 185,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.