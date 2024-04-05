Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Organigram Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organigram by 362.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Organigram by 137.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Organigram by 569.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,377 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Organigram by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 185,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

