Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Increased by Analyst

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WT. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth approximately $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.