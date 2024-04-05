Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Zacks Research

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

