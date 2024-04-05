Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.