Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for KB Home Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

NYSE:KBH opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

