QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96. 1,355,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,919,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.