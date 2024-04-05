QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 1.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 1,227,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,775,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

