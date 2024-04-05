Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $110.07 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012067 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

