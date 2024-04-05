Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.43 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $111.68 million and $12.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012568 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

