Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Earnings Results

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RDUS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Radius Recycling by 13.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Recycling by 95.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

