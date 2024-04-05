Raju Mohan Sells 4,312 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $23,284.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,578,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

