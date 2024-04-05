Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

RAVE stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

