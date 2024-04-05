Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 472,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 469,120 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $757.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAX. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $105,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

