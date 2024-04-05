RealReal (REAL) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 2.80%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.10 RealReal Competitors $1.93 billion $36.60 million 9.96

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

