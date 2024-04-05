Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4,102.64

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKTGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,102.64 ($51.50) and last traded at GBX 4,220 ($52.98), with a volume of 4075005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,275 ($53.67).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. The stock has a market cap of £30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,448.86.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 115.90 ($1.45) dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 8,464.91%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

