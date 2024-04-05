Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.53

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 1213406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

