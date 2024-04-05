Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

RF remained flat at $20.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,146. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

