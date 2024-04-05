Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.66 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Request has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $154.66 million and $6.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014025 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00021176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,845.13 or 0.99921058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00124827 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15264466 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $6,167,574.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

