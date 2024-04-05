Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

ROIV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 249,513 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 87.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

