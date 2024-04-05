Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

